Vegas Releases Odds for Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Schuyler Callihan

Week ten will be an interesting matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as both teams are coming off tough losses, but in two different ways. The Panthers took the defending Super Bowl champs down to the wire and had a chance to win at the end, but just fell short losing 33-31 to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs got absolutely crushed in a very important game vs NFC South foe New Orleans, falling 38-3. Both teams are coming into this game ticked off, which should make for a good game.

Despite the Panthers' impressive showing and Tampa's disappointing performance, Vegas opened the Buccaneers as 6.5-point road favorites over Carolina. Tampa Bay won the first matchup back in week two by a 31-17 score.

Carolina Panthers Trends

ATS: 5-4

ATS at Home: 1-3

O/U: 4-4-1

Total has gone UNDER in 6 of last 9 vs Tampa Bay

Carolina is 5-2 in their last 7 ATS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trends

ATS: 4-5

ATS on the road: 2-3

O/U: 5-4

Tampa is 2-4 ATS in last 6 games

Total has gone OVER in 14 of Tampa's last 20 games

Tampa is 4-2 ATS in last 6 vs Carolina

The Panthers and Buccaneers are set to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

