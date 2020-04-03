AllPanthers
WATCH: Exclusive Interview with Panthers QB P.J. Walker

Schuyler Callihan

This offseason, the Carolina Panthers not only saw a lot of change throughout the roster, but specifically at the quarterback position. The face of the franchise, Cam Newton, was released and is now a free agent, the team traded Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins, and also signed Teddy Bridgewater and P.J. Walker through free agency.

The Panthers agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with Bridgewater and signed XFL star P.J. Walker to a two-year deal. With Bridgewater in the fold, that is everyone's guess as to who will be the heir apparent to Cam Newton, but don't count out Walker. 

Walker had success during his collegiate days under Matt Rhule at Temple throwing for over 10,000 yards and 74 touchdowns. He put up solid numbers, but they weren't necessarily earth shattering numbers.

He got his first shot in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts where he bounced back and forth from the practice squad and the active roster, but never really got a chance to showcase his talent. He then went to the XFL after being recommended by former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and absolutely tore it up.

The XFL season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he was riding high as the favorite to win the league's MVP and had the Houston Roughnecks at a perfect, 5-0 record. In those five games, Walker threw for 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Now, he returns to the NFL, to reunite with his former head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina. 

Do you see Walker giving Teddy Bridgewater a strong push for the starting job? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

