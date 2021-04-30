WATCH: Jaycee Horn Gets the Call from the Panthers

Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers took South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn with the 8th overall selection. Shortly after the pick, the Panthers tweeted out a video of head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper, and GM Scott Fitterer calling Horn to deliver him the news.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.