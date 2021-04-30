Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
WATCH: Jaycee Horn Gets the Call from the Panthers

A look at the moment the Panthers drafted Jaycee Horn.
Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers took South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn with the 8th overall selection. Shortly after the pick, the Panthers tweeted out a video of head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper, and GM Scott Fitterer calling Horn to deliver him the news.

