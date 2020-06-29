AllPanthers
WATCH: Jeremy Chinn Staying Ready for 2020 Season

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers traded back into the second round in this year's NFL Draft to select Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn. During his career at SIU, Chinn collected 243 career tackles, 13 interceptions, 31 passes defensed and six forced fumbles.

After passing on Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons for Derrick Brown in the first round, Panthers fans initially seemed disappointed that they weren't able to get an elite versatile defender. Little did they know that the Panthers would move back up in the draft to take Jeremy Chinn, who could be viewed as a carbon-copy of Simmons. He's got great size (6'3", 220 lbs), can play all over the secondary, and can also line up at linebacker if needed.

As the Panthers officially ended the virtual period of the offseason, Chinn remains hungry and eager to get to the start of his rookie year. Recently, he posted a video on Twitter with some clips of his latest workout.

Chinn will likely be battling for a starting position in camp with veteran Juston Burris. Whether or not Chinn wins the starting job or not, we should see plenty of him in 2020 due to his versatility and ability to play multiple positions at a high level.

What kind of season do you think Jeremy Chinn will have in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

