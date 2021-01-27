WATCH: Matt Rhule Senior Bowl Press Conference | 1/26

This is not only an important week for several prospects trying to improve their draft stock at the Reese's Senior Bowl, but also for the coaching staff of the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers who are getting to work with these guys throughout the week.

Following Tuesday's practice, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talked about the importance of this week, how valuable it is for his staff, and what he is looking for in a certain player. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.