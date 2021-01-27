Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

WATCH: Matt Rhule Senior Bowl Press Conference | 1/26

The first update of the week from Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule.
Author:
Publish date:

This is not only an important week for several prospects trying to improve their draft stock at the Reese's Senior Bowl, but also for the coaching staff of the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers who are getting to work with these guys throughout the week.

Following Tuesday's practice, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talked about the importance of this week, how valuable it is for his staff, and what he is looking for in a certain player. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

