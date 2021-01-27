Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
WATCH: Matt Rhule Senior Bowl Press Conference | 1/27

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media Wednesday morning.
This is not only an important week for several prospects trying to improve their draft stock at the Reese's Senior Bowl, but also for the coaching staff of the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers who are getting to work with these guys throughout the week.

Wednesday morning, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talked about several topics including the play of quarterbacks Mac Jones and Jamie Newman to how he is helping these guys prepare for the NFL. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

