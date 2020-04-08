WATCH: SI Panthers Roundtable Ep. 1

Welcome new readers and followers and THANK YOU to our loyal returning readers for getting our latest project off the ground. Today, we bring to you the first edition of SI Panthers Roundtable - a weekly discussion of all the latest news surrounding the Carolina Panthers and the NFL.

With the draft just a couple of weeks away, we discuss whether or not the Panthers should entertain trading up or down from the No. 7 spot or staying put. Also, we talk about how the Panthers front office botched the Cam Newton situation and how it has effected him in finding a new home. Finally, we close out the show by discussing our pre-draft season predictions and yes, they're not very exciting, nor do we expect you to think that in the midst of a rebuild.

Let us know if you agree/disagree with our takes and let us know what you would like to see in future shows by throwing your thoughts in the comment section below!

