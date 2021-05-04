WATCH: Thomas Fletcher Gets Draft Call from Panthers, Erupts in Excitement

Did you have the Carolina Panthers drafting a long snapper in the 2021 NFL Draft? I know I sure didn't. Well, that's exactly what happened with the 222nd overall pick (6th round) when they selected Alabama's Thomas Fletcher. It turns out, Fletcher wasn't expecting it either.

Check out the phone call that Matt Rhule made to Fletcher to let him know of the news. His reaction is priceless.

