Watching Matt Rhule at the Reese's Senior Bowl Is a Treat You Don't Want to Miss

The hiring of Matt Rhule by the Carolina Panthers seemed to have upset a good portion of the fanbase and after a 5-11 season, there is doubt from that portion as to whether or not he is the guy to get the organization turned around.

We've mentioned many times before on here that Rhule has the blueprint to succeed in rebuilds. He did it at Temple and Baylor who were both in far worse situations when he took over than Carolina was in. It took him a couple of years to establish the culture and winning attitude but he was able to do so and turn those two schools into championship-caliber programs.

Rhule is someone that many people around the league believe will be great in the NFL because of how smart, passionate, and determined he is. If you haven't been watching the practices being run by Rhule and his staff at the Reese's Senior Bowl, you need to tune in. There may be only one or two guys participating at the Senior Bowl that will land with the Panthers but he is coaching these guys up as if they were his own players. That's something that these players will appreciate and will be something that will stick in their minds when their rookie contracts run out four years from now.

Below is a clip of Rhule chewing out the team as a whole during Wednesday's practice. If his passion for the game doesn't excite you, I'm not sure what will.

This is exactly why guys want to play for Matt Rhule. Most coaches are just out there doing their job to get paid. Rhule is out here coaching these kids up hard because it's what he loves to do and he wants to make these guys better so that they can go on to have a successful NFL career.

Not only does being at the Senior Bowl help the Panthers' coaching staff help evaluate talent for this year's draft but it will help them establish relationships with many players. They're getting a taste for how Rhule and his staff coach and in turn, Rhule's staff gets a good feel for which guys they would love to have down the line if they are unable to select them in the draft.

