Week 1 Odds: Carolina Panthers vs New York Jets

Sam Darnold will have a chance to beat his former team right out of the gate.

Wednesday morning, CBS announced the entire week one schedule for the NFL and for the Carolina Panthers, they will be playing host to the New York Jets on September 12th at 1 p.m. EST to kick off year two of the Matt Rhule era.

Seeing the NFL schedule, the Panthers and Jets for opening week shouldn't be much of a surprise since they like to create storylines early in the season. The Panthers acquired QB Sam Darnold from the New York Jets via trade earlier this offseason as the Jets are set to roll with the rookie out of BYU, Zach Wilson.

DraftKings Sportsbook released odds for all 16 NFL week one games and opened the Panthers as a five-point favorite over the Jets.

The Panthers have made a ton of roster moves this offseason in order to improve the roster on both sides of the ball and are in a much better position to win than the Jets who still have a ton of holes. Not to mention, it will be Wilson's first NFL game and who knows how he will respond to the pressure of his first start and how he will handle Carolina's pass rush, particularly from Brian Burns.

