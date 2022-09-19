Skip to main content

Week 3 Odds: Panthers vs Saints

Can the Panthers cover the spread?

The Carolina Panthers return home to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday for its first divisional game of the year against the New Orleans Saints. Despite losing the first two games of the season, head coach Matt Rhule believes this team is "close" to getting over the hump and reminded his team that they have yet to play an NFC South game and that there was a lot of football left to be played.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Saints are three-point favorites with the total currently set at 40.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The Panthers are 0-9 ATS in their last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of the Panthers' last 10 games.

The Panthers are 0-9 SU in their last nine games.

Carolina is 0-7 ATS in its last seven home games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last six home games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRENDS

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of the Saints' last 9 games.

The Saints are 5-2 SU in their last seven games.

The Saints are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games against the Panthers.

The Saints are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games played in September.

New Orleans is 5-1 SU in its last six games against the Panthers

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19072377_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Monday Morning Thoughts: It's Now or Never for Matt Rhule

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19072750_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Everything Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to New York

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19073481_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Initial Reactions to the Panthers' Loss to the Giants

By Matthew Alquiza
USATSI_19073531_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Individual + Team Stats From the Panthers' Loss to New York

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19072887_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Panthers Drop Ninth Straight, Fall to Giants 19-16

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18753249_168388579_lowres
Game Day

List of Inactives for Panthers at Giants

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17020567_168388579_lowres
Game Day

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers at Giants

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18864562_168388579_lowres
Game Day

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers at Giants

By Schuyler Callihan