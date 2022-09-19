Week 3 Odds: Panthers vs Saints

The Carolina Panthers return home to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday for its first divisional game of the year against the New Orleans Saints. Despite losing the first two games of the season, head coach Matt Rhule believes this team is "close" to getting over the hump and reminded his team that they have yet to play an NFC South game and that there was a lot of football left to be played.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Saints are three-point favorites with the total currently set at 40.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The Panthers are 0-9 ATS in their last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of the Panthers' last 10 games.

The Panthers are 0-9 SU in their last nine games.

Carolina is 0-7 ATS in its last seven home games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last six home games.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRENDS

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of the Saints' last 9 games.

The Saints are 5-2 SU in their last seven games.

The Saints are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games against the Panthers.

The Saints are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games played in September.

New Orleans is 5-1 SU in its last six games against the Panthers

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.