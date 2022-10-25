Week 8 Odds: Panthers at Falcons

It's hard to believe but the Carolina Panthers are only a game out of first place in the NFC South despite having a 2-5 record through the first seven games of the season. They are the only team in the division to have an undefeated record against divisional opponents and have a chance to earn another key win this weekend when they head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are 4.5-point favorites with the total currently sitting at 41.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The Panthers are 2-12 ATS in their last 14 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last six games.

The Panthers are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games against the Falcons.

The Panthers are 2-7 SU in their last nine game against Atlanta.

Carolina is 0-6 ATS in their last six games.

ATLANTA FALCONS TRENDS

The Falcons are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

The Falcons are 3-6 SU in their last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Atlanta's last eight games at home.

The Falcons are 4-1 SU in their last five games when playing as the favorite.

The Falcons are 10-4 ATS in the last 14 home matchups with Carolina.

