What does ESPN's FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against Cincinnati?

Last week the Panthers lost a heartbreaker in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite a losing record, a win in that game would have left Carolina atop the NFC South near the midpoint of the season.

The Panthers will be looking to regroup against the defending AFC Champion Bengals in Cincinnati this weekend. Sitting just two games out of first place with plenty of season ahead of them, expect this team to come out and work to put themselves back in the conversation for the division lead.

The 4-4 Bengals have had a bit of an up and down season in their own right, still trying to find their footing to return to the big game they found themselves in last season. With Ja'Marr Chase on IR and Chidobe Awuzie tearing his ACL last weekend against the Browns, there are some major injuries that may leave the door open for Carolina.

So what are the odds the Panthers win this weekend? According to ESPN's FPI, Carolina has just an 18.5% chance to win this weekend.

It appears that FPI leans pretty favorably toward a talented Bengals squad that has won three of their last four games handily. The Panthers will definitely have their hands full on the road if they are to pull off the upset.

