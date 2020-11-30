What Teddy Bridgewater Said Following the Loss to Minnesota

His arm injury at the end of the game

"My arm is good. I just got sideswiped or something in my arm, I think. I don’t know."

What happened on the missed pass to DJ Moore

"I think we’ve just got to be better from top to bottom, from the sideline to executing on the field. It’s one of those deals where I felt like we might have panicked a little bit trying to figure out what play call to call in that situation because it’s like do we run the ball and get stopped, make the clock go down to a minute and 10 or throw the ball and try to score? I think, honestly, we called a great play, we just didn’t have enough time to execute, but it was a play where we wanted to shift Robby [Anderson] to get a good man zone read to see what defense they’re in and because we’re against the clock we just had to rush into it. I think if we would’ve gotten the play call in or we would’ve been able to make a decision sooner on what call to make, I think we see the look, we check to a run play and hopefully we score and make the clock go down. But it’s just one of those deals where DJ [Moore] popped open. It wasn’t the right look but still just got to hit to hit the throw."

Whether the play call came in late to him from the sidelines

"It was just one of those deals where we were trying to decide how we wanted to approach the situation. Did we want to run the ball, like I said, get the clock down and then before you know it, once you made the decision, had about 15 seconds, we just tried to hurry up and get the play snapped. But looking back, if we could’ve just gotten off a second or three seconds later, we would’ve gotten to run play and had a better chance to score a touchdown."

His emotions today

"No, honestly, I was just here to play a football game and try to win a football game. Obviously, we came up short but hopefully we can use this bye, get a little time, come back and get on the run for the next four games."

Red zone issues today

"We knew going into this game that they had one of the top red zone defenses in the League. The turnover in the red zone, we had two guys who ended up in the same spot. Mike [Davis] did a great job winning on the route, Robby was trying to beat the MIKE [linebacker] and they just ended up in the same spot and the MIKE [linebacker] ended up making the play. We’ve just got to get better. We had a stretch where we were great in the red zone, then you look at the past two weeks and we struggled. So, obviously, we use this bye week to figure out how we can get back to being good in the red zone."

How difficult it is to keep going through close losses

"Yeah, it’s very difficult. It’s frustrating but you understand that everything happens for a reason. Obviously, you learn a lot from games like these and hopefully, you don’t have to keep experiencing this. It’s great to see the defense out there playing fast, scoring points; special teams creating turnovers. I think when you play a game like that and you win the turnover battle and score two defensive touchdowns, you usually win those kinds of games. But I think today it was one of those days where we’ve just got to keep that killer instinct. You can’t get up and try to protect the lead, you want to take the lead and continue to try to run it up. Eventually, you end up running the ball in the fourth quarter to seal victories but throughout the third quarter and things like that, there’s a lot of time left, a lot of football left. It’s one of those deals where you just want to stay aggressive and I think we can do a better job of that."

