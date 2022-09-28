What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Cardinals

This Sunday marks the start of a challenging four-game stretch for the Carolina Panthers. After failing to come away with a winning record through likely the "easiest" portion of the schedule, the Panthers will have their work cut out for them.

Arizona comes in with a 1-2 record with its only win being a come-from-behind win against the Las Vegas Raiders, a game in which they trailed 23-0 at one point. Both offenses have struggled to score, placing a lot of pressure on the defense and special teams units to make up for it.

The difference between the two is the passing game. Kyler Murray is averaging 248 yards per game which ranks 12th in the NFL. Fellow Oklahoma alum Baker Mayfield comes into Week 4 averaging a measly 161.3 yards per game, ranking 31st in the league. In order for the Panthers to turn the corner and become a legitimate threat in the NFC, they need to solve some things through the air, particularly on third down.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have a 52.8% chance to push their record to 2-2 while the Cardinals have a 46.6% chance to do the same.

