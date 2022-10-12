What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Rams

This week poses a tough challenge for the Carolina Panthers and it's not just because they're taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Over the last 48 hours, this team has dealt with a lot from head coach Matt Rhule being fired to learning that starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) is expected to miss some time, and going through a slight change in philosophy after interim head coach Steve Wilks fired defensive coordinator Phil Snow and promoted Al Holcomb to fill that role.

The Rams come into this matchup with a 2-3 record and a struggling offense that has scored a combined 19 points over the last two weeks. Is this a get-right game for Los Angeles? It sure seems like it.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Rams have a 77.7% chance to win while the Panthers have just a 22.1% chance to come out on top.

