What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Bills

Since the 3-0 start to the season, things have fallen apart for the Carolina Panthers as they've now lost eight of the last ten games. Over the weekend, Carolina fell to Atlanta 29-21 but it wasn't because the Falcons did anything impressive. The Panthers' offense turned the ball over three times including one pick-six.

Now, the focus shifts to a Week 15 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on the road. A loss will all but eliminate the Panthers from playoff contention but right now, this team is just focused on trying to win a game first and foremost. Earlier in the year, this looked like a matchup that would heavily favor the Bills. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the rest of the offense were putting up some big numbers early on but have really taken a step back over the past six weeks. In those six games, Buffalo is just 2-4 which includes a 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now that Josh Allen is considered questionable with a sprained left foot, the Panthers may have an opportunity to get back in the win column. Even if he does play, it's unlikely that he will be anywhere near 100%. If you saw their game against the Buccaneers on Sunday, you know what I mean. Allen was limping and walking gingerly on that injured foot.

With that said, the Panthers still only have a 21.5% chance to beat the Bills, according to the ESPN FPI. I would imagine this percentage will rise dramatically if Allen is ruled out ahead of Sunday.

