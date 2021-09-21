What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Texans

Through two weeks, the Panthers are off to a tremendous start after beating the Jets and the Saints at home. This Thursday, the Panthers hit the road for the first time this season to battle the Houston Texans.

The Texans won their week one game against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars but fell 31-21 to the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. Interestingly enough, the game was tied 14-14 when quarterback Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring and exited the game. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills struggled in relief completing just 8/18 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown and one pick apiece.

Taylor is expected to miss several weeks and could possibly land on injured reserve. This means Davis Mills is slated to make his first NFL start against a defense that has combined for 10 sacks and 21 QB hits through just two games. Even with Taylor under center, the Texans would be viewed as underdogs but even more so now with the rookie getting the nod.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have a 60.9% chance to win while the Texans have a 38.8% chance to win.

