What to Do With Christian McCaffrey's Over/Under Total on Rushing Yards

Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey had a season for the ages in 2019 by rushing for 1,387 yards and racking up 1,005 receiving yards. He became just the third player in the history of the NFL to cross the 1,000-yard mark in both categories, joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk.

As for the 2020 season? The oddsmakers in Vegas have McCaffrey's over/under rushing yards total set at 1,300.5. According to Sports Illustrated's Gambling expert Frankie Taddeo, it's a rather high mark.

"Carolina could very well rely on McCaffrey more in the passing game as opposed to taking more of the pounding in between the tackles. It's important to note that back on May 3, McCaffrey’s rushing total at DraftKings stood at 1,350.5 yards juiced to the under at odds of -120. The sportsbook has seen a steady stream of sharp action on the under causing a reduction of 50 yards and the under continues to take a hit at the current adjusted number of 1,300 yards. My model has the reliable star being immensely productive once again in 2020, but a player who will see a regression from last season in his overall rushing attempts and yards with a projection of 1,202 rushing yards," Taddeo said.

I would have to agree with Frankie. Surpassing 1,300 yards in back-to-back seasons just doesn't seem realistic when you factor in all of the other playmakers that are now in this offense. It will be incredibly difficult for him to match those same numbers in 2020, but with McCaffrey's skillset, anything is possible.

Do you see McCaffrey going over or under 1,300 rushing yards this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.