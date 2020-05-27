AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

What to Do With Christian McCaffrey's Over/Under Total on Rushing Yards

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey had a season for the ages in 2019 by rushing for 1,387 yards and racking up 1,005 receiving yards. He became just the third player in the history of the NFL to cross the 1,000-yard mark in both categories, joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk.

As for the 2020 season? The oddsmakers in Vegas have McCaffrey's over/under rushing yards total set at 1,300.5. According to Sports Illustrated's Gambling expert Frankie Taddeo, it's a rather high mark.

"Carolina could very well rely on McCaffrey more in the passing game as opposed to taking more of the pounding in between the tackles. It's important to note that back on May 3, McCaffrey’s rushing total at DraftKings stood at 1,350.5 yards juiced to the under at odds of -120. The sportsbook has seen a steady stream of sharp action on the under causing a reduction of 50 yards and the under continues to take a hit at the current adjusted number of 1,300 yards. My model has the reliable star being immensely productive once again in 2020, but a player who will see a regression from last season in his overall rushing attempts and yards with a projection of 1,202 rushing yards," Taddeo said.

I would have to agree with Frankie. Surpassing 1,300 yards in back-to-back seasons just doesn't seem realistic when you factor in all of the other playmakers that are now in this offense. It will be incredibly difficult for him to match those same numbers in 2020, but with McCaffrey's skillset, anything is possible.

Do you see McCaffrey going over or under 1,300 rushing yards this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeremy Chinn Shows off Athleticism and Playmaking Ability

Panthers' second-round pick shows off his freakish athleticism during a workout video which is part of the bigger picture that Carolina possesses a player with immense potential.

Jack Duffy

No Return Date Set for Minicamps Despite Reports

Despite a report from Yahoo, the NFL has not set a return date for the start of minicamps but coaches are nearing a return to team facilities.

Jack Duffy

Matt Rhule's Odds to Win Coach of the Year

Can the Panthers first-year coach lead his team beyond expectations?

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Could Be Back to its Winning Ways Sooner Than Later

Matt Rhule and the new coaching staff look to bring the Panthers back to the playoffs

Schuyler Callihan

by

ChefK

Several Panthers Remain as Free Agents

Cam Newton, several others still looking for a new team

Schuyler Callihan

MAILBAG: Answering Your Questions on the Panthers

The staff answers your questions!

Schuyler Callihan

by

DJPanther15

Diving Into Curtis Samuel's Untapped Potential

Will the Panthers wide receiver takeoff in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

Should the Panthers Renew Marty Hurney's Contract?

Carolina could be in search of a new GM in the near future

Schuyler Callihan

by

Partridge

3 Bold Predictions for the Carolina Panthers in 2020

What to expect from the Panthers young squad this upcoming season

Schuyler Callihan

by

C-Lock

MAILBAG: Send in all of your questions about the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan