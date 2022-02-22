What to Make of the Kirk Cousins/Panthers Trade Rumors

As expected, the Carolina Panthers will be in the center of every conversation for just about every quarterback that becomes available this offseason. After swinging and missing on Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold, the Panthers are beginning to grow impatient and want to find some stability at the game's most important position.

According to Judd Zulgad of SKOR North, the Panthers have called the Minnesota Vikings to inquire about Kirk Cousins.

Cousins, 33, had statistically one of the best years of his career in 2021 throwing for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. For his career, Cousins is completing passes at a 67% clip, yet owns just a 59-59-2 record as a starter in the NFL. He has certainly had more success in Minnesota than he did in Washington, but he hasn't been able to lift the team over the hump and play well in the postseason.

I get the interest in Cousins, I really do. But at the same time, GM Scott Fitterer has to be cautious of making a move this team is not ready to make. This roster as a whole is extremely young and unlike this year's LA Rams, isn't necessarily just a quarterback away from being a legitimate contender in the NFC. I'd have to imagine that if any deal for Cousins were to be made, this would mean Sam Darnold would be included in the package. There's no way the Panthers can financially make it work and still address other needs on the roster without dumping Darnold in some way. Now, they still may have to eat a large portion of his contract, but that's to be expected.

Next is the asking price. Is Minnesota wanting a first round pick in the deal? Multiple first round picks? If that's the case, it's a solid no for me. Look, Cousins would be a huge improvement over what the Panthers have had under center over the past two years but at 33-years-old, it's not worth giving up even more draft capital. This team is still rebuilding and needs to hold onto those picks to create depth on the roster. Taking a guy like Malik Willis at No. 6 in the draft seems to be a better option. The kid has loads of potential, he's cheaper, and you hold on to your picks. That said, don't be surprised to see the Panthers make a serious push for Cousins or other veteran quarterbacks around the league.

