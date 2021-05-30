3 Things We Learned From the Panthers Confidential Video

The Carolina Panthers released a confidential video for fans to get a sneak peak at what goes on in the war room before the draft.

Earlier this week the Carolina Panthers released a video revealing how owner David Tepper, general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule prepared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Its highlights included the trade for Sam Darnold as well as their evaluation process on the incoming draft class. It is a must-watch for any and all Panthers fans and can be viewed here.

Insider videos like this are so entertaining because we get to see behind the scenes in a way that is not always available to the media.

Here are a few things we learned from the confidential video:

1) Sam Darnold is QB1

As soon as the Panthers passed on Justin Fields and Mac Jones at No. 8 overall it was obvious that the team was content with Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback in 2021. However, this video revealed that Fields and Jones weren't really even in the conversation. The team had narrowed in on OT Penei Sewell and CB Jaycee Horn with its first-round pick. When Detroit selected Sewell at No. 7 it was an easy decision for Carolina to take a shutdown corner.

The video revealed that Scott Fitterer compared Darnold to the available QBs in the 2021 draft class. Since Darnold is only 23 years old, the three years of NFL experience weighed heavily in their evaluation. Rookies experience a steep learning curve and patience is running thin in Carolina. Sam Darnold is locked in as the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

2) Draft day trades will be a theme

The Seattle Seahawks have been known for trading down on draft day and Fitterer might have just been the driving force behind that. In his first year as GM, Fitterer broke the Panthers' franchise record for draft day trades with a total of five.

A quick peek into the war room displayed one constant. If the Panthers thought that they could move down the draft board and still get "their guy" then they were willing to risk it to do it. Even at pick No. 59 overall, they were taking calls to move down. When they didn't receive an offer they liked they decided to take the No. 1 player left on their board in WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Despite the many trade downs, Carolina proved that they aren't afraid to trade up either. OL Brady Christianson slid into the third round when the Panthers decided to pull the trigger on a trade with Philadelphia.

3) David Tepper is heavily involved

Some owners take a back seat and let the GM and scouts make all the personnel decisions. It's obvious from the confidential video that Tepper wants to be in on every discussion that the Panthers have. From breaking down each individual player to calling them when they are selected. Tepper is at the center of it all.

It's refreshing to see that Tepper, Fitterer, and Rhule seem to mesh so well together. There are no egos and each seems committed to transforming the team into a contender.

