AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Which Panthers Legend Should Receive the Next Statue?

Jason Hewitt

After the removal of Jerry Richardson's statue outside of Bank of America Stadium, the area where it once stood seems rather... bare. His presence in Charlotte is too controversial to be present at the moment. A replacement statue would be a great idea for the Panthers to consider, so here are three worthy candidates to consider in place of the former owner's statue.

Luke Kuechly

The 28-year-old linebacker shocked the world with his sudden retirement in January. Kuechly made seven Pro Bowls in his eight years with the team. He also received five first-team All-Pro nods and was named the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year. Kuechly recorded a total of 1,092 tackles, 75 tackles for loss, and 18 interceptions in his career. He now works for the Panthers as a pro scout as he continues servicing the team with his highly impressive football IQ. The future Hall-of-Famer is one of the most highly qualified people to be considered.

Julius Peppers

Peppers is one of the greatest defensive ends in the history of the NFL. By the time he retired, Peppers recorded 719 tackles, 175 tackles for loss, and 159.5 sacks. If that wasn't impressive enough, he was made the Pro Bowl nine times and became an All-Pro three times in his career. Peppers has also been a highly active member of the community and continues to serve the Carolinas to this very day.

Steve Smith

Last but certainly not least, there's Agent 89. Steve Smith is considered by many to be the greatest player to ever play for the Carolina Panthers, and rightfully so. During his time in Carolina, Smith had 836 receptions for 12,197 yards and 535 receiving touchdowns. He is beloved by fans everywhere, and he was the face of the Panthers organization for over a decade. The retired wideout is in a class of his own among the greatest receivers in NFL history. A statue outside of Bank of America in honor of his amazing achievements and dedication to the franchise would be fitting for him.

Who else should be considered on this highly esteemed list? Let us know what you think, Panthers fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Introducing the New Face of the Panthers Defense

With Luke Kuechly now retired, the Panthers look to find a new leader

Schuyler Callihan

by

dWilbanks

Panthers Will Have Uphill Battle in NFC South in 2020

The NFC South division has become even stronger, which is bad news for a rebuilding Panthers team

Schuyler Callihan

by

thager

BREAKING: Panthers Removing Jerry Richardson Statue

The statue was a source of controversy during the recent protests

Jason Hewitt

Boom or Bust: Derrick Brown

Looking at what the Panthers first round selection will do during his rookie contract

Schuyler Callihan

Jerry Richardson Restricted Players From Protesting in 2016

Panthers safety Tre Boston discussed the change in ownership in his recent interview

Jason Hewitt

Who Will Be McCaffrey's Running Mate Out of the Backfield?

The Panthers will have a fierce battle at running back to be the No. 2 guy

Schuyler Callihan

What Must the Panthers Do to Make the Playoffs in 2020?

Could Carolina shock people this season by somehow making the playoffs?

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers End Partnership with CPI Security Following CEO's Remarks on Police Brutality

The Carolina Panthers have officially broken ties with CPI Security

Schuyler Callihan

by

Lori50

Panthers RB's McCaffrey & Davis Tabbed as a Top Rushing Duo

The Panthers arguably have the NFL's best running back so where does that rank their duo amongst the league's other teams?

Jack Duffy

ESPN FPI Predicts Each Carolina Panthers Game for 2020 Season

Does the ESPN FPI love or hate the Panthers in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan