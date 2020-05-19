Who Will Receive the Next Big Payday from the Panthers?

Over the course of the last four to five months, the Carolina Panthers roster has changed drastically. What was once an experienced, veteran-based team has now converted into a young and inexperienced bunch.

With the majority of the roster in the early parts of their career, we know at some point, the Panthers are going to have to pay up to keep some of their most prized possessions. As for who will likely get the next "big deal," I'm going with wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Through the first two years of his NFL career, Moore has caught on quickly and has emerged as one of the best young receivers in the game. He had become a reliable target for former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and will look to do the same with new signal caller, Teddy Bridgewater.

Last season, Moore really came into the spotlight finishing the year with 87 receptions for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns. Considering the Panthers played quarterback roulette in 2019, those numbers are really impressive. Had Cam Newton been healthy for the entire season, Moore could have put up some seriously ridiculous numbers.

Moore doesn't become an unrestricted free agent until 2023, but he has the most potential of becoming the next "big thing" for Carolina outside of Christian McCaffrey - who already received his monstrous contract.

Despite all of the untapped potential that Moore has, he has to continue to develop into a No. 1 guy. He's not there just yet, but he's getting close. To be that guy, one thing is for certain - he needs to put the ball in the end zone at a higher rate. Moore only has six touchdowns through his first two seasons in the NFL and although he hasn't had a healthy quarterback for much of that time, you would still like to see a few more scores.

If he is able to continue to makes strides in his development, there is no question that he will be the next Panther to receive a big contract.

Who do you think will get the next big payday from the Panthers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

