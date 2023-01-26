Will Any Team Make a Trade Offer for Sean Payton?

In the first couple of days of the coaching carousel, all of the conversations were about which team would trade for former Saints head coach Sean Payton. So far, four of the five teams with a coaching vacancy have interviewed the 59-year-old coach; Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Houston Texans. The only team not to submit a request to New Orleans for an interview? The Indianapolis Colts.

As we get deeper into the process, it's starting to look more and more like Payton may not have a new home and may have to wait another year to make his return to the NFL. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the belief is that Payton won't get a second interview at any of the four places he interviewed with.

"When this all started, the assumption was as soon as Sean Payton decides where he's gonna go, then everyone else will know where they're gonna go and then the coaching searches will resume from there. It's now reached a different point and you go through the different places that Sean Payton has interviewed it does not seem like a second interview is coming with any of those places. First of all, the Carolina Panthers, where he already interviewed have Frank Reich and Steve Wilks along with Kellen Moore in for second/first interviews there. That seems to be the list as of now. You have the Denver Broncos, who seem to be focusing their attention elsewhere, not saying he's out, but they do seem to be focusing elsewhere. You have the Houston Texans who have not yet requested a second interview with Sean Payton. And then he's going to the Arizona Cardinals for a first interview that is going to be tomorrow assuming they get through the Dan Quinn interview and make no moves today. So what am I saying? I'm saying that as of right now it does not seem like there is a place for Sean Payton."

Arizona Cardinals candidates: Ejiro Evero, Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn, Dan Quinn, Frank Reich.

Carolina Panthers candidates: Kellen Moore, Frank Reich, and Steve Wilks had second interviews. Others who have been interviewed include Jim Caldwell, Shane Steichen, Mike Kafka, Ken Dorsey, Ejiro Evero.

Denver Broncos candidates: Jim Caldwell, Ejiro Evero, Raheem Morris, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, David Shaw.

Houston Texans candidates: Thomas Brown, Ejiro Evero, Mike Kafka, DeMeco Ryans.

