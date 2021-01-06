Will Mike Davis Return to Carolina in 2021?

It may not have been the kind of season that Carolina Panther fans wanted in 2020, but there were a few bright spots including the play of running back Mike Davis.

When Christian McCaffrey went down in week two against Tampa Bay, it felt as if the Panthers' season was already over before it got started. Of course, McCaffrey playing doesn't make this a playoff team by any means but he is a big part of what the team does offensively.

Coming into the year, Davis was not expected to have much of a role in the offense and maybe just be the guy that comes in to give McCaffrey a breather. During McCaffrey's 13-game absence, Davis proved that he is worthy of having a valuable role in this offense and has positioned himself to maybe even attract other teams this offseason in free agency.

Earlier in the week, Davis was asked about his first season with the Panthers and whether or not he would like to return to Carolina in 2021.

"It's been a great year," Davis said. "It's been a lot of ups and downs especially with the way COVID has impacted everything. But as far as next year, I want to come back but that's not up to me."

Davis didn't just step up and get the job done, he had a career year. He finished the season with a career-high in carries (165), rushing yards (642), rushing touchdowns (6), receptions (59), receiving yards (373), and receiving touchdowns (2). Had he been "the guy" from start to finish, you're probably talking about tacking on another 200 or so more rushing yards. So, if there was ever any doubt before about Davis' ability to be an every-down back, that was put to rest this season. Now, he has the option to return to Carolina and work alongside Christian McCaffrey or he could see what the free agent market has to offer and possibly become RB1 somewhere.

"Yeah I mean, that would be nice to have (being a starting RB somewhere) but I've been put in that situation before where that was supposed to be the case and it didn't end up working out being that way. The grass isn't always greener on the other side. You never know what other people are thinking."

With the Panthers still conducting interviews for the GM vacancy, it's hard to gauge when exactly a decision will be made on Davis' future with the organization.

