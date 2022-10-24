Will P.J. Walker Start Against Atlanta? Wilks Details QB Plan for Week 8

Delivering a 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has afforded P.J. Walker an opportunity to be the Panthers' starting quarterback moving forward.

During Monday's press conference, interim head coach Steve Wilks said that he plans to roll with Walker as QB1 for next Sunday's game in Atlanta.

"As I mentioned yesterday, it's going to be tough to not put him back in there. As of right now, I don't see no reason not to. I thought his performance yesterday was very impressive and the things he did. Just commanding the offense, pushing the ball down the field. I thought he had a great football game yesterday."

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are still working their way back from ankle injuries and are inching closer to returning to the field but the uncertainty of where they are health-wise also plays a part in Wilks' decision.

"That's something I don't know and that's the reason I'm leaning towards already going with PJ this week. Number one, you don't know where these guys are from a medical standpoint and number two, based off his performance on Sunday I want to continue to go with PJ until I get more information."

Walker completed 16-of-22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, picking up his third career win as a starting NFL quarterback.

