Would the Panthers Have Interest in Signing Cam Newton Again? Matt Rhule Responds

Cam Newton is still a free agent and is waiting for the right opportunity, rather than just signing with any team just to be on an NFL roster.

After a shoulder injury put Sam Darnold on the injured reserve list last season, the Panthers called the former face of the franchise up and worked out a one-year deal. He played in a limited role just days after signing against the Arizona Cardinals and scored on each of his first two plays from scrimmage; a QB power and a passing TD to Robbie Anderson. The following week, he was named the starter but unfortunately, he was unable to lead the team to victory going winless in five starts.

All offseason long, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer remained consistent about "leaving the door open" for Cam to return. In the last seven days, the Panthers lost rookie QB Matt Corral for the season to a Lisfranc injury and Sam Darnold for what looks to be an extended period of time with a high ankle sprain, leaving just Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker as the only healthy quarterbacks on the roster.

Given the current situation, could the Panthers be interested in bringing Newton back as a backup to Mayfield? Head coach Matt Rhule offered his thoughts on it following Friday's game against Buffalo.

"Scott (Fitterer) and I would talk about that. Cam (Newton) would have to weigh in on that. There would be a lot of things we’d have to look at. You guys know my feelings about Cam (Newton.) My time with him was fantastic. Probably too early right now to say much about that."

