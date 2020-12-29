Yetur Gross-Matos Showing Flashes of His Potential

Carolina Panthers rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has had a very up and down start to his NFL career, but a lot of that has to do with missing time due to several different injuries.

At the start of the season, you didn't hear Gross-Matos' name called all that much, but here recently, he is starting to make some big plays in key moments including notching his first sack this past Sunday since Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The first of the Panthers' two second-round picks has shown flashes of his potential but his best football is still ahead of him. Right now, it's just about getting him on the field and logging those game reps according to head coach Matt Rhule.

"In all fairness to Yetur, he's not even really healthy. He has some things bothering him that he will have to address but I think it's just playing, it's just the reps. You need reps at getting to the quarterback, taking away the run," Rhule stated Monday afternoon. "You know, he's had some good moments, he's had some moments he's come off the field and we yelled at him get in your gap and he's like 'got it'. But he's such a young kid. He's 21-22 years old and he's so young that his upside is so huge that he just has to play. You see him doing more and more good things every week and that, to me, is invaluable as we head into the 2nd year for him."

Gross-Matos may only have 22 tackles, six QB hits, two tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks but he is improving each time out as Rhule alluded to. The number one priority for him this offseason is to get fully healthy that way when training camp rolls around, he can be a full go and compete for a starting job. Stephen Weatherly was holding down the starting role over Gross-Matos prior to being injured and with the season that Weatherly had, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Panthers part ways with him this offseason. Regardless of Weatherly's future with the team, Gross-Matos is in prime position to become an every-down guy in 2021, he just has to go out and claim it.

