Behind Enemy Lines with Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven

Welcome to the first edition of "Behind Enemy Lines". This is the first installment of a 16-part series for the 2020 season where each week we will get analysis and insight on the Panthers opponent from NFL team publishers across the Sports Illustrated network.

The Carolina Panthers are now just days away from lifting the lid on the Matt Rhule era and with a canceled preseason, this will be the first time we will see them going up against someone in a different uniform. Training camp has concluded, the 53-man roster and practice squad is set, and it's time to play some meaningful football.