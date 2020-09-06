Why Gross-Matos' Awkwardness is Beneficial to the Panthers

The Panthers got an absolute steal early in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the selection of defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos out of Penn State. Several draft experts projected him to go in the latter half of the first round, but fortunately for the Panthers, he fell into the second.

As talented as Gross-Matos is, the initial thought was that he would sit and learn behind Stephen Weatherly. Although that still may be the case, Gross-Matos has put himself in a great position to be key contributor early this season.