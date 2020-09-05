All Seven Draft Picks Made Panthers' 53-Man Roster

Now that the 53-man roster has been established for the 2020 season, it seems clear that Matt Rhule wants to build this team from the ground up with its youth. Derrick Brown, Yetur Gross-Matos, Jeremy Chinn, Troy Pride, Kenny Robinson, Bravvion Roy, and Stanley Thomas-Oliver all survived the final roster cuts before the season.

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

It was apparent that the players from the first few rounds of the NFL Draft would make the roster, but there may have been doubts in the air for those who were selected in the later rounds. This especially refers to Stanley Thomas-Oliver, who was chosen in the seventh round. Seventh rounders have a reputation of being in the most danger of getting cut simply because of the fact that they are the last players to be selected in the draft. Schuyler Callihan described Thomas-Oliver as a potential project below:

"The Panthers secondary struggled a year ago and much of that was due to the lack of the depth that they had at corner. Thomas-Oliver brings exactly that. He's a developmental type of player that could be considered a bit of a project. He switched from receiver to corner in 2018 and is still learning the position. Fortunately, he has caught on pretty quick and the transition has been seamless. This past season, he finished with 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, eight pass deflections, and one interception.

Since all seven picks are safe from roster cuts, it will be intriguing to see how each of them develop this year. Derrick Brown, Troy Pride, Jeremy Chinn, Yetur Gross-Matos will be seeing early playing time while Kenny Robinson, Bravvion Roy, and Stanley Thomas-Oliver may not see the field as much. This could change as the season continues due to the unpredictable nature of the NFL.

