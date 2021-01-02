Alvin Kamara to Miss Game vs Panthers

The Saints will be without their top offensive weapon this Sunday.

Just a week after rushing for over 150 yards and six touchdowns, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss the regular-season finale vs the Carolina Panthers due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This is a huge break for the Panthers, who are missing their top two running backs Christian McCaffrey (thigh) and Mike Davis (ankle).

Even with Kamara out, the Saints will still be able to run the ball efficiently with Latavius Murray. On the season, Murray has rushed for 656 yards and four touchdowns on 146 carries. He's not as dynamic in the passing game as Kamara but can contribute if needed.

Carolina's run defense has dramatically improved since the early parts of the season and have played really well as of late with the exception of the game vs Green Bay where they allowed 195 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns.

The Panthers and Saints will kick off this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX.

