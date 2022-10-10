Skip to main content

Baker Mayfield Leaves Week 5 in a Walking Boot

The Panthers starting quarterback is in quite a bit of pain right now.

As if things couldn't get any worse, the Panthers may be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield for a little while. Mayfield injured his left ankle in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and was spotted in the locker room with a boot on his foot.

"Little pain right now," Mayfield said. "Not sure exactly what it is. Examine that tomorrow and find out. Right now, I'm just managing the pain."

Mayfield told reporters that he believed someone fell on his ankle during the first half but wasn't exactly sure what happened on the play. "I'd honestly have to look back on it. Yeah, it didn't feel too good."

Mayfield will undergo an MRI Monday morning to determine what exactly the injury is and the severity of it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Panthers hit the road next week to take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

IMG_0586
GM Report

WATCH: Panthers vs 49ers Postgame Interviews

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19205969_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Individual + Team Stats From the Panthers' Loss to San Francisco

By Schuyler Callihan
IMG_0582
Game Day

Locker Talk: Panthers Players Discuss Loss to 49ers, Confidence Level in Matt Rhule

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19207458
Game Day

Initial Reactions: Panthers Falling on Hard Times

By Ian Black
USATSI_19206389_168388579_lowres
Game Day

49ers Crush Panthers, 37-15

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19171105_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

List of Inactives for Panthers vs 49ers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19116646_168388579_lowres (1)
Game Day

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs 49ers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19165229_168388579_lowres
Game Day

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs 49ers

By Schuyler Callihan