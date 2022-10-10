Baker Mayfield Leaves Week 5 in a Walking Boot

As if things couldn't get any worse, the Panthers may be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield for a little while. Mayfield injured his left ankle in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and was spotted in the locker room with a boot on his foot.

"Little pain right now," Mayfield said. "Not sure exactly what it is. Examine that tomorrow and find out. Right now, I'm just managing the pain."

Mayfield told reporters that he believed someone fell on his ankle during the first half but wasn't exactly sure what happened on the play. "I'd honestly have to look back on it. Yeah, it didn't feel too good."

Mayfield will undergo an MRI Monday morning to determine what exactly the injury is and the severity of it.

The Panthers hit the road next week to take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.