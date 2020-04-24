BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Yetur Gross-Matos

Just under 24 hours from making their first round selection of Auburn defensive lineman, Derrick Brown, the Panthers continue to add to their rebuilding defense by selecting Yetur Gross-Matos of Penn State with the 38th overall pick in the 2nd round.

The clear focus early in this draft is to add talent on the defensive side of the ball and rightfully so. The Panthers lost 8 of its 11 starters from the 2019 defense and although the unit struggled, they have a lot of experience that they have to replace. Adding a guy like Gross-Matos will certainly be a big step in the right direction.

