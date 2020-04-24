AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Yetur Gross-Matos

Schuyler Callihan

Just under 24 hours from making their first round selection of Auburn defensive lineman, Derrick Brown, the Panthers continue to add to their rebuilding defense by selecting Yetur Gross-Matos of Penn State with the 38th overall pick in the 2nd round.

The clear focus early in this draft is to add talent on the defensive side of the ball and rightfully so. The Panthers lost 8 of its 11 starters from the 2019 defense and although the unit struggled, they have a lot of experience that they have to replace. Adding a guy like Gross-Matos will certainly be a big step in the right direction.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carolina Panthers NFL Draft Live Blog

Join us in following along with the 2020 NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

by

SI Draft Tracker

Carolina Panthers NFL Draft Live Blog Day Two

Join us in following along with the 2020 NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

by

SI Draft Tracker

Panthers Were Surprised Derrick Brown Fell Into Their Lap

Carolina is getting potentially the second best defensive player in the draft

Schuyler Callihan

by

JT2007

Derrick Brown Has the Chance to Continue a Very Impressive Streak

Will the Panthers first round selection live up to the high expectations?

John Pentol

REPORT: Trade Rumors Surrounding Panthers WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel could potentially be traded during the NFL Draft, per sources

Jason Hewitt

5 Options, 5 Wildcards for the Panthers 2nd Round Pick

Where will the Panthers go at No. 38?

Schuyler Callihan

Derrick Brown Potentially Makes Kawann Short Better

Short finally has someone to match his ability on the defensive interior

Jason Hewitt

Derrick Brown: Breaking Down the Pick & Brown's Fit

Derrick Brown is an elite every-down impact force who will anchor the Panthers’ interior defense with perennial All-Pro potential.

Jack Duffy

by

Herb*12345

BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Auburn DL Derrick Brown

The Panthers have made their selection

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Fans, Celebrities, and Current Players React To Derrick Brown Selection

Panthers fans voiced their opinion of drafting Derrick Brown

John Pentol