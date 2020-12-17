Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Place OL Greg Little on Injured Reserve List

An unfortunate end to the season for the young lineman.
Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that second-year offensive lineman Greg Little has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Little has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out for each of the past two games against the Vikings and Broncos. He has appeared in ten games this year, starting three times in place of Russell Okung. Little has not allowed a sack this season, but has allowed some pressures and has struggled to be consistently effective in run blocking. He holds a 44.1 grade on Pro Football Focus for the season.

Little has had ankle injuries before as he only saw actions in four games during his rookie campaign with some of those games being caused by an injured ankle.

With the injured reserve list, a player must stay on the list for a minimum of three weeks. Since there are only three weeks left in the season, we won't see Little back onto the field until 2021.

