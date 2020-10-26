BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Release WR Seth Roberts

Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers officially announced the release of veteran wide receiver Seth Roberts. He was the subject of trade rumors prior to the start of the regular season, but the team was unable to find any suitors.

Roberts played in all seven games for the Panthers this season, but played minimally averaging 13.3 offensive snaps per game. In those seven games, Roberts hauled in just four receptions for 31 yards.

The team also announced that they have released cornerback Josh Hawkins from the practice squad. Hawkins was seen out over the weekend in a crowded restaurant without a mask, which is certainly not something you want to see when the Panthers have had a few players added to the COVID/reserve list lately.

