BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Select CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver in NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers rebuilt their offense through free agency, while they have begun the rebuild of their defense through the draft.

Just moments ago, the Panthers selected cornerback Stanley Thomas-Oliver of Florida International in the 7th round of the NFL Draft, making all seven of the teams selections come from the defensive side of the football.

This past season, Thomas-Oliver finished with 54 tackles, four tackles for loss and one interception. Stay tuned for a more in-depth look on the Panthers 7th round selection.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.