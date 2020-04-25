BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Select Kenny Robinson in 2020 NFL Draft

AllPanthers
Defense has been the theme of the 2020 NFL Draft for first year Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the first four picks of the draft were all guys on the defensive side.

That streak continues on that side of the ball by drafting safety Kenny Robinson of West Virginia in the fifth round.

Robinson registered 123 tackles and seven interceptions in his two years as a Mountaineer. During that span, Robinson earned All-Big 12 honorable mention and was named to the All-Big 12 Team his sophomore season before being expelled for West Virginia University's violation of the academic code of conduct.

