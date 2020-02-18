BREAKING: Greg Olsen Signs With a New Team

Just moments ago, former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen signed with the Seattle Seahawks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The deal is reported to be worth $7 million, with $5.5 million guaranteed.

In his nine seasons with the Panthers, he hauled in 524 receptions for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Prior to his time in Charlotte, he spent four years with the Chicago Bears, but emerged into one of the game’s best tight ends once he was acquired by the Panthers.

Earlier this off-season, Olsen and the Panthers agreed to mutually part ways. Olsen stated that it had nothing to do with the new coaching staff.