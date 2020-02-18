AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

BREAKING: Greg Olsen Signs With a New Team

Schuyler Callihan

Just moments ago, former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen signed with the Seattle Seahawks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. 

The deal is reported to be worth $7 million, with $5.5 million guaranteed. 

In his nine seasons with the Panthers, he hauled in 524 receptions for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. 

Prior to his time in Charlotte, he spent four years with the Chicago Bears, but emerged into one of the game’s best tight ends once he was acquired by the Panthers. 

Earlier this off-season, Olsen and the Panthers agreed to mutually part ways. Olsen stated that it had nothing to do with the new coaching staff. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Big Board: TE Thaddeus Moss Draft Profile

An inside look at what the LSU tight end brings to the table

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Should Pursue Teddy Bridgewater, if Newton is Dealt

This would make a lot of sense for Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

Cam Newton Expected to Resume Football Activity in Near Future

A timeline for Newton's return has been released

Schuyler Callihan

Five Possible Trade Destinations for Cam Newton

Where oh where could Cam go?

Schuyler Callihan

by

KingLouie

Kuechly Passes Baton to Shaq Thompson to Lead Panthers Defense

Carolina turns to Thompson to replace Kuechly's leadership

Schuyler Callihan

Former Panther Lifts Dallas Renegades to Victory

The Dallas Renegades have found their big time play maker

Schuyler Callihan

Rivera Holds Panthers Yard Sale, Raises $30,000 for Charity

Rivera continues his work in the Charlotte community

Schuyler Callihan

Panther Maven Mock Draft 2.0

A full seven-round projection of the Panthers 2020 draft picks

Schuyler Callihan

Five Reasons Christian McCaffrey Will Win NFL MVP in 2020

Can the Panthers running back enter the MVP conversation in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

by

yeetww23

Stephen A. Smith Says Newton Should "Get Healthy and Go Somewhere Else"

Is Newton better suited for another franchise?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Sons of steel