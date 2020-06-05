BREAKING: Luke Kuechly Rejoins Panthers as Pro Scout

Moments ago, the Panthers officially announced that former star linebacker Luke Kuechly has rejoined the franchise, this time as a pro scout.

Kuechly has been adamant about wanting to stay in football since the days of his retirement, but kept his options open. This will be a huge benefit to the Panthers organization. What most people don't know is what the job title entails and although it is a scouting position, Kuechly would solely be scouting the NFL level and not college. Rhule touched more on the description of the role in yesterday's Zoom conference call.

"The pro side of it are the guys that are evaluating the other NFL players and they're helping us build the roster by finding other guys that fit what we do. They're also providing us advanced scouting each week on the opponent and if there's someone who was built for that, it was probably Luke Kuechly."

Rhule also added that he loves who Luke is both on and off the football field. "I think Luke is a great person, forget about who he was as a player. He's a great person that has a tremendous mind for the game based upon the way that he played."

Keuchly will be a great addition to the front office and will be a vital piece of the Panthers future. More details on his salary will be confirmed soon. Stay tuned!

Are you excited to hear the return of Luke Kuechly? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!



