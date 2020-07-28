AllPanthers
BREAKING: OL Greg Little Placed on PUP List

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced several roster moves including second year offensive lineman Greg Little heading to the active/PUP (physically unable to perform) list. 

Per team release, Little's absence is not expected to be a long-term deal and needs to pass his physical before being cleared for team activities. 

Little saw action in four games in 2019, making three starts. Although it was a rather small sample size, there were some good signs that he put on display giving hope for his future as a potential starter.

Earlier this offseason the Panthers traded for veteran tackle Russell Okung, which will certainly help Little's development. Okung's contract expires at the end of the 2020 season, which could pave way for Little to take over at the position in 2021.

