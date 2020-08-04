AllPanthers
BREAKING: Panthers Add Running Back Off Waivers

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers claimed running back Trenton Cannon off waivers from the New York Jets, per team release.

Cannon totaled 38 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown as a rookie in 2018, averaging 3.0 yards per carry. He also hauled in 17 receptions for 144 yards out of the backfield, averaging 8.5 yards per catch.

In 2019, Cannon was used primarily used on special teams and didn't have much of an impact for the Jets, only returning five kicks for 96 yards.

The Panthers now have a backfield that consists of Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Reggie Bonnafon, Jordan Scarlett, and Trenton Cannon. It's very unlikely that the Panthers will keep all five backs, expect the Panthers to release Scarlett or Cannon later this month.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jason Hewitt
Jason Hewitt

Zero carries in 2019... Interesting signing.

