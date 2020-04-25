BREAKING: Panthers Draft S Jeremy Chinn

The Panthers decided to add to their defensive line once again in the 2nd round by selecting Penn State defensive end, Yetur Gross-Matos.

The Panthers traded the 69th and 148th pick to the Seahawks for the 64th overall pick to come up and select Southern Illinois safety, Jeremy Chinn.

Chinn is a versatile defensive player that can lineup at either safety or corner. He checks in at 6’3”, 220-pounds and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Many scouts put him in the same boat as Clemson linebacker, Isaiah Simmons.

