AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

BREAKING: Panthers Draft S Jeremy Chinn

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers decided to add to their defensive line once again in the 2nd round by selecting Penn State defensive end, Yetur Gross-Matos. 

The Panthers traded the 69th and 148th pick to the Seahawks for the 64th overall pick to come up and select Southern Illinois safety, Jeremy Chinn. 

Chinn is a versatile defensive player that can lineup at either safety or corner. He checks in at 6’3”, 220-pounds and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Many scouts put him in the same boat as Clemson linebacker, Isaiah Simmons.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carolina Panthers NFL Draft Live Blog Day Two

Join us in following along with the 2020 NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

by

SI Draft Tracker

Carolina Panthers NFL Draft Live Blog

Join us in following along with the 2020 NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

by

SI Draft Tracker

Panthers Were Surprised Derrick Brown Fell Into Their Lap

Carolina is getting potentially the second best defensive player in the draft

Schuyler Callihan

by

JT2007

Meet EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Carolina Panther

The Panthers defensive line strengthens with the Penn State product

Jason Hewitt

BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Yetur Gross-Matos

The Panthers have made their selection

Schuyler Callihan

Derrick Brown Has the Chance to Continue a Very Impressive Streak

Will the Panthers first round selection live up to the high expectations?

John Pentol

REPORT: Trade Rumors Surrounding Panthers WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel could potentially be traded during the NFL Draft, per sources

Jason Hewitt

5 Options, 5 Wildcards for the Panthers 2nd Round Pick

Where will the Panthers go at No. 38?

Schuyler Callihan

Derrick Brown Potentially Makes Kawann Short Better

Short finally has someone to match his ability on the defensive interior

Jason Hewitt

Derrick Brown: Breaking Down the Pick & Brown's Fit

Derrick Brown is an elite every-down impact force who will anchor the Panthers’ interior defense with perennial All-Pro potential.

Jack Duffy

by

Herb*12345