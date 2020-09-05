BREAKING: Panthers Finalize 53-Man Roster
Schuyler Callihan
Today is the deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players as training camp has come to a close. The Panthers now have their official roster for their first game in the Matt Rhule era. You can take a look at the roster breakdown by position below.
OFFENSE
QB (3): Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier, P.J. Walker
RB (3): Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon
WR (7): DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts, Keith Kirkwood, Pharoh Cooper, Brandon Zylstra
FB (1): Alex Armah
TE (2): Ian Thomas, Chris Manhertz
OT (4): Russell Okung, Greg Little, Taylor Moton, Matt Kaskey
OG (3): Dennis Daley, John Miller, Michael Schofield III
C (2): Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen
DEFENSE
DE (4): Stephen Weatherly, Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada, Zach Kerr
DT (3): Kawann Short, Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy
EDGE (2): Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes
LB (6): Tahir Whitehead, Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter Jr., Adarius Taylor, Julian Stanford, Sam Franklin
CB (5): Donte Jackson, Eli Apple, Troy Pride Jr., Stanley Thomas-Oliver, Corn Elder
S (5): Tre Boston, Juston Burris, Jeremy Chinn, Kenny Robinson, Myles Hartsfield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K (1): Joey Slye
P (1): Joseph Charlton
LS (1): J.J. Jansen
The Panthers will kickoff the 2020 season one week from tomorrow vs the Las Vegas Raiders.
