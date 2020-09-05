BREAKING: Panthers Finalize 53-Man Roster

Today is the deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players as training camp has come to a close. The Panthers now have their official roster for their first game in the Matt Rhule era. You can take a look at the roster breakdown by position below.

OFFENSE

QB (3): Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier, P.J. Walker

RB (3): Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon

WR (7): DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts, Keith Kirkwood, Pharoh Cooper, Brandon Zylstra

FB (1): Alex Armah

TE (2): Ian Thomas, Chris Manhertz

OT (4): Russell Okung, Greg Little, Taylor Moton, Matt Kaskey

OG (3): Dennis Daley, John Miller, Michael Schofield III

C (2): Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen

DEFENSE

DE (4): Stephen Weatherly, Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada, Zach Kerr

DT (3): Kawann Short, Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy

EDGE (2): Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes

LB (6): Tahir Whitehead, Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter Jr., Adarius Taylor, Julian Stanford, Sam Franklin

CB (5): Donte Jackson, Eli Apple, Troy Pride Jr., Stanley Thomas-Oliver, Corn Elder

S (5): Tre Boston, Juston Burris, Jeremy Chinn, Kenny Robinson, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K (1): Joey Slye

P (1): Joseph Charlton

LS (1): J.J. Jansen

The Panthers will kickoff the 2020 season one week from tomorrow vs the Las Vegas Raiders.

What are your thoughts on the Panthers' 53-man roster? Let us know in the comment section below and discuss!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.