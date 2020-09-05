SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

BREAKING: Panthers Finalize 53-Man Roster

Schuyler Callihan

Today is the deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players as training camp has come to a close. The Panthers now have their official roster for their first game in the Matt Rhule era. You can take a look at the roster breakdown by position below.

OFFENSE

QB (3): Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier, P.J. Walker

RB (3): Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon

WR (7): DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts, Keith Kirkwood, Pharoh Cooper, Brandon Zylstra

FB (1): Alex Armah

TE (2): Ian Thomas, Chris Manhertz

OT (4): Russell Okung, Greg Little, Taylor Moton, Matt Kaskey

OG (3): Dennis Daley, John Miller, Michael Schofield III

C (2): Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen

DEFENSE

DE (4): Stephen Weatherly, Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada, Zach Kerr

DT (3): Kawann Short, Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy

EDGE (2): Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes

LB (6): Tahir Whitehead, Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter Jr., Adarius Taylor, Julian Stanford, Sam Franklin

CB (5): Donte Jackson, Eli Apple, Troy Pride Jr., Stanley Thomas-Oliver, Corn Elder

S (5): Tre Boston, Juston Burris, Jeremy Chinn, Kenny Robinson, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K (1): Joey Slye

P (1): Joseph Charlton

LS (1): J.J. Jansen

The Panthers will kickoff the 2020 season one week from tomorrow vs the Las Vegas Raiders.

What are your thoughts on the Panthers' 53-man roster? Let us know in the comment section below and discuss!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tepper Explains Reasoning Behind Cam Newton's Release

Injury concerns wasn't the only reason Cam Newton is no longer with the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

bcwomenshockey

Final Projection of the Panthers' 53-Man Roster

A limited number of spots are available on the Panthers' roster. We breakdown who to expect to see on Saturday's finalized roster.

Schuyler Callihan

LIVE: Carolina Panthers Roster Cuts Tracker

Get up to the minute updates as the Panthers are cutting down their roster to 53

Schuyler Callihan

by

Catking33

Analyzing David Tepper's Reasoning on Cam Newton's Release

"We made the best possible decision we could given the circumstances."

Jason Hewitt

by

jaltorfer

3 Surprising and 3 Not So Surprising Takeways from Panthers' 53-Man Roster

The Carolina Panthers have their roster set for the upcoming season

Schuyler Callihan

REPORT: WR Seth Roberts Being Mentioned in Trade Talks

Are the Panthers set to move wide receiver Seth Roberts?

Schuyler Callihan

Jerry Richardson Statue Will Not Return to Bank of America Stadium

Team owner David Tepper says that it was the right decision to remove the statue of former owner Jerry Richardson

Schuyler Callihan

by

James1971

Phil Snow on Derrick Brown: "He's Exactly What We Thought He Was"

First round draft pick Derrick Brown is making an early impression on Panthers DC Phil Snow

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

53 Men: OT Matt Kaskey Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kaskey could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Tepper Talks Possibility of Contract Extension for GM Marty Hurney

GM Marty Hurney may have to wait to dive into contract negotiations

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst