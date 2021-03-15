Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
BREAKING: Panthers Nearing Deal with OL Cam Erving

Carolina adds another lineman to the mix.
The Carolina Panthers are centering their focus this offseason around the offensive line and reasonably so. The team agreed to a three-year deal with guard Pat Elflein and are now working on a deal to sign offensive lineman Cam Erving, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The deal is expected to be a two-year, $10 million deal ($8 million guaranteed), per Fowler's report.

Erving was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 19th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft but has not lived up to his first-round expectations. In fact, Erving has really struggled, which has caused him to not only bounce around to different spots on the offensive line but to different organizations in his six-year career. 

After two seasons in Cleveland, the Browns traded Erving to the Kansas City Chiefs where he spent three seasons. The Chiefs decided not to exercise his option for the 2020 season and was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

Erving may not be the answer for the Panthers up front but it appears that GM Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule have some confidence in him to take a chance on him. As the line is currently constructed, I would expect Erving to battle for a starting spot, but he may end up finding himself as a rotational piece.

