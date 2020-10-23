BREAKING: Panthers Place CB Rasul Douglas on Reserve/COVID List

Carolina Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas missed the team's Thursday practice and was put on the injury list, but was labeled "not injury related". Moments ago, we found out why as the team placed Douglas on the reserve/COVID list.

This move does not necessarily mean that Douglas tested positive, but that he could have been placed in quarantine due to contact tracing. The information of the situation will remain private due to HIPAA rules.

This will be a huge blow to the Panthers' secondary who will already be shorthanded as Juston Burris (ribs) was placed on the injured reserve list earlier this week. Douglas signed with Carolina just days prior to the start of the regular season and has been a fixture in the Panthers' defense ever since.

Douglas has started five games this season racking up 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, and six passes defended.

The Panthers also announced that kicker Joey Slye and offensive tackle Trent Scott have been activated off of the COVID list and will be eligible to play this Sunday at New Orleans. This avoids what could have been a disastrous situation for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule who does not have another kicker on the roster or the practice squad. The team would have likely had to place punter Joseph Charlton in that role if Slye was unable to play.

