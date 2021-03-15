Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
BREAKING: Panthers Release DL Zach Kerr

Carolina decides to part ways with the veteran defensive tackle.
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said that there would be a fair amount of roster turnover this offseason and today, he and the front office made a surprising move by releasing defensive lineman Zack Kerr according to multiple reports.

Kerr was one of the team's biggest surprises this past season after Kawann Short was ruled out for the year with a shoulder injury. Kerr registered 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, nine QB hits, and one forced fumble in 13 games (four starts).

Kerr makes his money by being a run plugger and opening gaps for linebackers to shoot through into the backfield. He's by no means a big threat as a pass rusher but will disrupt the pocket from time to time. Releasing Kerr is a bit of a headscratcher. Not only did he step up and play well but this now leaves the Panthers extremely thin on the interior of the defensive line.

