BREAKING: Panthers Release Safety Colin Jones

Jason Hewitt

The Carolina Panthers have announced that safety Colin Jones will not be returning for the 2020 season. Jones was a reserve safety for the defense, but most of his contributions came from the special teams end instead of the secondary. 

After a notable college career as a defensive back at TCU, Jones was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was traded to Carolina a year later and became an essential piece to the Panthers' special teams unit for years.

As a Panther for eight years, Jones produced a total of 133 combined tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. He also led the team in special teams tackles this past season (nine). While his impact on a statistical standpoint may not seem staggering, his leadership in the locker room was enough for him to be honored as a special teams captain. 

The Panthers' front office agreed that it was time for the two to go their separate ways, and just like that, Jones was released.

The Panthers will be saving $1.1 million in the salary cap and will only have to sacrifice $200K in dead money after releasing Colin Jones, spotrac.com. The team will be saving money that is much needed for the 2020 offseason, but it will lose a valuable leader in Jones.

