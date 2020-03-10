AllPanthers
BREAKING: Panthers Resign QB Kyle Allen to One-Year Deal

Schuyler Callihan

Charlotte, NC - Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have resigned backup quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year contract extension.

Allen started 12 games for Carolina in 2019, posting a 5-7 record. He got off to a hot start winning his first four games after replacing the injured Cam Newton, but then hit a brick wall and often times had turnover issues.

On the season, he threw for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, completing 62% of his passes. Allen was replaced in week 16 vs the Colts as the starting nod was given to rookie quarterback Will Grier out of West Virginia. Grier struggled as well and was injured in the final game of the regular season, prompting Allen to finish off the game. In the loss to the Saints, he tossed for 295 yards and did throw one interception.

