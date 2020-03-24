AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

BREAKING: Panthers Set to Release Franchise QB Cam Newton

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, the Panthers officially parted ways with Cam Newton by releasing him, a source confirmed, Adam Schefter of ESPN first to report. Newton still had one more year on his current deal, which means Carolina will take a hit on the salary cap with an added $2 million in dead money - a category the Panthers already lead the NFL in.

It's been a whirlwind of an off-season not only for the Carolina Panthers, but for the face of the franchise, Cam Newton. Last month at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Panthers Owner David Tepper said that the team's plan was to "move forward" with Newton as the starter. First-year head coach Matt Rhule was "excited" to get to coach him and spend time wit him, but to all avail.

Last Tuesday, the team announced that they would grant permission to Newton and his agency to "seek a trade". However, it appears that it was more so a decision from the front office to move on from him as Newton responded on Instagram saying that he "never asked for this" and that this was "forced". In a nutshell, Newton never wanted to leave Carolina and it seemed as if the Panthers just didn't want to admit that they were moving in a different direction. 

Just hours after the Panthers announced that Newton was available via trade, they agreed to a three-year deal with New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater exceeding $60 million. As fast as that move went down, it gives the inclination that the Panthers have had this move in the works for quite some time. There's no possible way they called Bridgewater up, sold him on a pitch and negotiated a deal in just a few hours time. It's impossible. Nonetheless, Bridgewater appears to be Newton's heir apparent.

Also this week, the Panthers agreed to a trade with the Washington Redskins, sending quarterback Kyle Allen in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. That move was made after Carolina signed former XFL star quarterback P.J. Walker to a two-year deal. Now, P.J. Walker and second-year quarterback Will Grier will look to battle for the backup role.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

QB Market Continues to Dwindle For Cam Newton

As NFL free agency pushes forward, teams with quarterback needs continue to go in directions that don't include Cam Newton.

Jack Duffy

by

Hehateme88

Could P.J. Walker Start For The Panthers?

The electrifying former XFL star quarterback may have every tool necessary to lead Carolina's offense in 2020.

Jason Hewitt

by

Dillon88

BREAKING: Panthers to Sign XFL QB P.J. Walker

Matt Rhule adds a familiar face to the quarterback room

Schuyler Callihan

by

Coachj

Should the Panthers Target Josh Gordon?

The 28-year-old wide receiver could potentially revitalize his career in Carolina.

Jason Hewitt

by

Mrcleggboy

Grading the Kyle Allen Trade: Who Got the Better End of the Deal?

Full analysis behind the Kyle Allen trade to the Redskins

Schuyler Callihan

by

Dillon88

OFFICIAL: Teddy Bridgewater Signs with Panthers

The Panthers ink their new QB1

Schuyler Callihan

Kyle Allen Has More Trade Value Than Cam Newton

After the Redskins gave up a fifth-round pick for Kyle Allen, you have to ponder whether he has more trade value than Cam Newton. The answer inevitably comes to yes.

Jack Duffy

BREAKING: Dontari Poe Close to Signing with New Team

The Panthers lose another starting defensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Trade Kyle Allen

Carolina agrees to deal to trade Kyle Allen

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Sign LB Tahir Whitehead to One-Year Deal

The Panthers have added much-needed depth at linebacker

Jack Duffy