BREAKING: Panthers Set to Release Franchise QB Cam Newton

Moments ago, the Panthers officially parted ways with Cam Newton by releasing him, a source confirmed, Adam Schefter of ESPN first to report. Newton still had one more year on his current deal, which means Carolina will take a hit on the salary cap with an added $2 million in dead money - a category the Panthers already lead the NFL in.

It's been a whirlwind of an off-season not only for the Carolina Panthers, but for the face of the franchise, Cam Newton. Last month at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Panthers Owner David Tepper said that the team's plan was to "move forward" with Newton as the starter. First-year head coach Matt Rhule was "excited" to get to coach him and spend time wit him, but to all avail.

Last Tuesday, the team announced that they would grant permission to Newton and his agency to "seek a trade". However, it appears that it was more so a decision from the front office to move on from him as Newton responded on Instagram saying that he "never asked for this" and that this was "forced". In a nutshell, Newton never wanted to leave Carolina and it seemed as if the Panthers just didn't want to admit that they were moving in a different direction.

Just hours after the Panthers announced that Newton was available via trade, they agreed to a three-year deal with New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater exceeding $60 million. As fast as that move went down, it gives the inclination that the Panthers have had this move in the works for quite some time. There's no possible way they called Bridgewater up, sold him on a pitch and negotiated a deal in just a few hours time. It's impossible. Nonetheless, Bridgewater appears to be Newton's heir apparent.

Also this week, the Panthers agreed to a trade with the Washington Redskins, sending quarterback Kyle Allen in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. That move was made after Carolina signed former XFL star quarterback P.J. Walker to a two-year deal. Now, P.J. Walker and second-year quarterback Will Grier will look to battle for the backup role.

